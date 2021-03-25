While some progress has been made on the openings of primitive camping areas at EBLSP, two popular areas remain closed. Both the S. Monticello Point scenic overlook road and the adjacent boat ramp road are still behind locked gates. This is inexplicable.
What sense does it make to have the developed camping area at S. Monticello fully open, but not these two lake access areas? Both roads are quite well used by locals, like myself as well. They are such great spots for viewing wildlife. No matter how low the lake is the inflow channel that is just out from the bottom of the boat ramp is good for fishing, kayaking, inflatables, etc.
Printing the news that Diamond, Dow and Terrazas had queried the state government about opening the primitive areas of the parks may have been helpful to some degree, but these S. Monticello closings should be queried. All I get from Saul (park superintendent) is... “I'll pass your concerns up the line" ...the classic bureaucratic dodge.
Pardon the lame pun, but something fishy is going on here. The excuse that the park doesn't have enough personnel to patrol is nonsense. I've lived here since 2008 and have used the park extensively all that time.
If you want to find a ranger you go to the office. You do not expect to find anybody out in the field.
Some investigative reporting would be useful here.
s/Dave Cleary
Elephant Butte, NM
