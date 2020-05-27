The time has come to realize that big investors have been creating economic depressions for financial gains that ruin small and rural communities. These ruthless people use all kinds of deceptions to fool the general public for the sake of profits and empire building. They don't care who gets hurt just to gain power and wealth.
Let's look at engineered situations that created huge profits for people in the medical industry. The first promotion I remember was the free love movement in the ‘50s. The result was the AIDs virus. The war in Vietnam created people addicted to hard drugs and mental disorders. In the ‘70s management created the injustice system that forced rural farmers and ranchers off their land to promote housing developments, and management moving corporations out of the country, which was diagnosed as rural blight. After that came other engineered viruses with misleading information such as: holes in the ozone layer, climate change, fake and created news stories, and endangered species are just a few.
The next two crippling diseases that people don't understand is Citizens Against Virtually Everything and Citizens Organized Virtually to Induce Destruction 2019. If we didn't get these two viruses under control, they will have devastating effects on our social, economics, and health for a long time to come. The steps we must take are do your homework on the candidates to find if they have knowledge of these misleading problems, and do they have logical solutions to solve current problems. We need to learn that hate and feeble ideas don't repair anything. We have to learn who can communicate, negotiate, and compromise. We must restart our economy to create businesses that will create opportunities that will create jobs and resources for all age groups.
I liked Jack Noel's letter to the editor last week. Actually, our problems started after WWI with the invention of the movie camera, writers, and the whole movie industry working together to create believable deceptions. The world of reality and fantasy got intertwined so much that the average person could not tell the difference. Adolf Hitler took this industry to a whole new level and used productions to seed people’s minds. In the late ‘60s the game of Dungeon and Dragons was created and we got it outlawed in the early ‘80s because too many students committed suicide because of the stress it created. We also took great measures to stop pornography because it’s another form of mind pollution.
The question that we have to ask is who creates these terrible illnesses, and why doesn't our government look into who actually profits by creating pandemic problems so that we know who creates problems so that stockholders are making huge profits.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
PO Box 1445
Elephant Butte, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.