The gloves need to come off, un-delegated powers are un-authoritative, void and of no force, there’s no sovereign immunity for the city of Truth or Consequences or for Sierra Co-op’s unlawful actions! Local public servants, Sierra Co-op and T-or-C Utilities are knowingly and willfully ‘implementing’ open sewer EMF-RF pollution detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the population of Sierra County!
Installing thousands of smart meter transmitter’s will synchronize to emit as large single transmitters (measured in square miles) combined making our communities large concentration camps of EMF-RF radiation!
The brutal cruelty of Ivan Petrovich Pavlov’s experiments (conditional reflex, programmed instruction, behavioral psychology) upon animals and children can now be known! The aforementioned criminal suspects above to likewise have so little respect of our wellbeing should call for their immediate arrest and removal from elected and appointed positions.
I’m good faith reporting misprision of treason and felonies in this public forum to Sierra County Sheriff Hamilton, local district attorney and seated grand juror’s reading this: T-or-C Commissioners, City Attorney Rubin and Sierra Co-op need to be investigated for several crime categories; including but not limited to perjured oaths, contempt of constitutions, false electrical metering, false utility billing, misapplication of collection of gross receipt taxes, mail fraud, clear and present danger to the health, safety, and welfare of the people, false conversion and use of easements, and organized racketeering.
“They are perjured, who, preserving the words of an oath, deceive the ears of those who receive it.” –3 Inst. 166. Both our federal and state written constitutions are being violated by the ‘perjured oaths within public offices’ held by individual public servants. “To know a thing, and to be bound to know it, are regarded in law as equivalent” –Tray. Leg. Max. 551
Mr. Rubin ignoring the exculpatory dangers of smart meter technology and the bad faith non-disclosures (omissions and concealments) of smart meter dangers by the peddlers of smart meters should nullify all contracts. Instead has he abetted to continue the contracts to the point of authorizing collaboration in the commission of actual and constructive fraud and concealment?
In his representation of a client, a lawyer shall not: Conceal or knowingly fail to disclose that which he is required by law to reveal. Counsel or assist his client in conduct that the lawyer knows to be illegal and fraudulent. Knowingly engage in other illegal conduct or conduct contrary to a Disciplinary Rule.
People, demand justice!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.