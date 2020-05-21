Is that some leftover from a Happy Meal being consumed? The diner is an Elf Owl (Micrathene whitneyi). It is the smallest of all the small owls on planet Earth. Standing just 5 to 5-3/4 inches tall and weighing in at 1 and 1/2-ounces, it weighs less than a golf ball. For you Harry Potter fans the smallest owl in that series is the Little Owl (Athene noctua/aka Pigwidgeon). Compared to an Elf Owl the Little Owl is huge. It stands in at 8.7 inches tall and weighs a hefty 6.3 ounces.
This recent photo was taken on public land along the Rio Grande in the Indian Springs area of Sierra County. Elf Owls arrive in our area every March and depart back to Mexico in family units by September.
The total population in Sierra County is in the dozens. I monitor two dozen nesting sites and I come nowhere near to accessing all the suitable habitat for this species. How long this migration into present day Sierra County has been going on is anybody's guess. The earliest fossil evidence for Elf Owl in the present day U.S. comes from a cave south of Tucson, Arizona where remains have been carbon dated to 11,000 years ago.
Sierra County is a great place to find owls. We have 10 documented species. For comparison's sake, the entire state of Michigan also has 10 species, but two of those 10 do not show up every year. Our annual 10 (which I typically find every year) include four permanent residents: Great Horned Owl, Spotted Owl, Barn Owl and Western Screech-Owl. Winter visitors are the Long-eared Owl, Northern Saw-whet Owl and Northern Pygmy-Owl. And our three neo-tropical migrants are Burrowing Owl, Flammulated Owl and Elf Owl.
Diet varies with all of these owls. The permanent residents as well as the snowbird group understandably feed on small rodents. The migrant species arrive in time to take advantage of the explosion in insect populations that occur in most spring seasons. Among those insects is a "probable" moth larva that the Elf Owl in the photo is about to inhale.
Finally, here is a question. Why are owls considered to be wise? Notice the Latinized name Athene in the genus name of both Elf and Little Owl. The ancient Greek goddess of wisdom was Athena. In statuary and vase paintings that have survived the millennia she is regularly depicted with a Little Owl sitting on her shoulder or nearby. Thanks to the Greeks, the association between owls and wisdom has survived in western civilizational thought for thousands of years. Culture matters.
s/Dave Cleary
Elephant Butte, NM
