If you like to sing, especially in harmony, here’s your chance! We will be singing in St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 409 Cedar St. the first five Sunday’s in Lent at 2 p.m. There will be music available from which the singers will choose what they want to sing.
There will be Lenten and Easter music, as well as music that is just as beautiful. Nothing will be too difficult.
You can think of it as a Lenten study or just five weeks of fun!
Feel free to bring new singers and friends who just enjoy listening to music in harmony. The length of the session will be determined by the singers. If you need more information, call Doris at 575-740-1674.
