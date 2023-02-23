The Sierra County Sheriff’s Posse is an energetic, fast moving local organization that has been together since 1949. Our focus is on the kids and our community.
Come join us and help make a difference in Sierra County!
We are currently planning our annual rodeo to help with local kids’ organizations.
This is your chance to roll up your sleeves, get your hands dirty, kick up some dust, and help the kids.
Join us Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at the Sierra County Sheriff’s Posse Arena on Rodeo Arena Rd., just off Hwy. 51 (E. Third Ave.). Refreshments will be served.
