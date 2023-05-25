It’s been 8 months of upgrades and learning curves, and we still have a way to go. I want to give a huge shout out to this community, our customers, and our team for sticking with us through what is turning into a year long process of returning this facility from its partially closed pandemic state to a facility that can serve the community 7 days a week.
First, some updates:
Bowling update: Everything that was broken or about to break has been fixed and we’re expanding our bowling hours to 11am - 9pm Thurs- Sun.
Entertainment -
- We just installed a dance floor (Thank you A-N-J Carpet and Tile!) and we're proud to announce that Tudy Romero and The Silver Bullets as the first to play in the new space this past Friday night May 19th.
- We’ve added a TouchTunes jukebox, a driving machine, and a pool table!
Hours update - Starting this week, we'll be open Thursday - Sunday 11am -9pm and closed Mon-Wed. Food, drink, and bowling will be offered all day Thurs - Sun. This schedule change will help us build our lunch offering, offer more bowling, and provide us with some time to train, clean, and plan an expansion to 7 days a week.
A/C update - We've replaced a failing A/C unit on the roof so that everything will stay cool for bowlers, diners, drinkers, and dancers this Summer! Not a very sexy update, but important to note. ;)
Alcohol - We offer New Mexico beer, wine, and liquor. Come try the NM version of Crown Royal, Bud light, and others - we love giving samples. ;)
A note to parents - The whole facility is licensed for alcohol service, and so those under 21 must be with their families to be on the premises during normal operating hours. Unfortunately, this means no dropping off teens to bowl during the summer months. We are looking into workarounds that will allow us suspend our alcohol license to host “teen nights” but it’s not a straightforward process.
Website Ordering - You can now order to-go online at www.sidekixxnm.com
A peek at what's coming:
- A lunch menu and dining specials
- Bowling leagues and bowling social clubs (the USBC is guiding us to begin sometime this Fall when league season begins)
- Open 7 days a week before the end of the year.
- More entertainment - pay-per-view sports, pool tournament, more comedy, more live music
- Party packages - a way to easily book a fun night for a group of 15 or more for a good price
- Pizza Delivery - We're working up to bringing you the joy of pizza delivery soon
- A "new" grand opening party for our customers once our upgrades are complete sometime in September
We really believe in this community, we love the people, and the quality of life here. Thank you for giving us an opportunity to contribute, we're very proud to be a part of this town.
Marianne, John, and Hank Masterson
