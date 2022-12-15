–GUEST EDITORIAL–
Since taking over the old Bedroxx space, we’ve learned a lot and grown to appreciate how important bowling is to a community. We’ve put together some responses to the most commonly asked questions below to keep you up to date.
•When will there be bowling?
We had hoped by Dec 31, but now it’s looking more like Valentine’s Day.
•Why the delay?
The bowling machines are sixty years old and need to be serviced by a specialized mechanic. We’ve located a mechanic in Houston and he’ll be out to service the machines in mid-January. He’ll likely be here for 2 weeks.
•Sounds expensive. Why not rip out the machines and put in something else?
It is. But, the machines are old, but are solid and should work well once they’ve been tuned up and are regularly maintained.
•Will there be a dance floor?
Yes, we’re working on a spot for a larger dance floor. ;) For now, music will be in the side bar.
•How can I help?
•Sponsor a lane! Imagine your business name or image on the backboard above the pin deck and rake for one full year. $899 for two lanes, $500 for one lane. All proceeds go to fixing the lanes. Email marianne@torc.beer to reserve.
•Come work with us! Once the machines are running, we’ll need an on-site facilities person to maintain them and other equipment. Visit jobs.torc.beer to apply.
•What have you been working on lately?
Deep, deep cleaning and repairs.
•My kids love the games, will there still be an arcade?
Yep! We are aiming to open the Arcade with the bowling alley in February.
•I have a big group and need a space for a party. Can I do it at Sidekixx?
Yep! Diana Valdez, the Restaurant Manager, is booking banquets and parties into 2023 - contact her at Diana@torc.beer
Thanks everyone, we’re excited for the next phase. We’ll provide another entry to the Sidekixx Diaries here in the Sentinel in January.
