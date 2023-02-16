Since our last update, we’ve been working hard to bring the bowling alley back to life. And, we are so close! The pin-setting machines are repaired and tuned up, the scoring system and their associated hardware and sensors have been tuned up or replaced and upgraded, and we’ve begun the process of cleaning and restoring the lanes themselves.
We won’t have bowling by Valentine’s Day, but February is now officially polish and test month for bowling. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for info on being a tester!
Official bowling set to start in March.
We couldn’t have completed these updates without the community's encouragement and a critical boost from our business and community sponsors who are excited to see bowling return. Thank you everyone!
