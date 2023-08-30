Hi everyone, as we approach our one-year anniversary on October 5th, it’s time for another report on what’s happening at Sidekixx. We’ve come a long way, but still have a ways to go and I just wanted to say thank you – thank you for your patronage, patience, feedback, and ideas as we work to make Sidekixx Sierra County’s go-to spot for lunch, dinner, drinks, bowling, and fun in T-or-C. Okay, here goes the update:
Hours update!
•We are now open Thursday - Monday 11-9 pm for lunch, dinner, to-go, bowling, drinks, games, and live entertainment.
•Yes, you read that correctly, we are now open Mondays for lunch, dinner, and to-go.
•The Side Bar and Patio is open at 4 pm every day for drinks and dining and at 11am on Sundays for football and Bloody Marys.
•Tuesday open is coming soon...
Bowling! We are open for bowling Thursday - Monday 11-9 pm. As you’ll recall, the bowling machines are around 60 years old, and require gentle treatment, daily care and feeding, semi-regular repairs, and a dedicated mechanic. I’m happy to report that we have ten of twelve lanes working pretty darned reliable these days, and have registered our bowling mechanic-in-training for A2 pinsetter school this fall in an out-of-state program.
Oiled lanes! We have recently repaired our lane oiler with the help of the lovely people at Fort Bliss Bowl. For oil, we apply the ABC tournament pattern used in Albuquerque in 2000. It’s a blended pattern with shorter forward loads to create a good taper. The reverse loads are “treed” out to give the pattern its shape. It’s pattern 6 in our lane oiler handbook, and we’ll refer to it as our Sidekixx house pattern.
Tournaments! We are proud to be hosting a 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament put on by USBC at Sidekixx on Sunday, Sept. 24th. 9-Pin No-Tap bowling is a special scoring format in which hitting down just 9 pins counts as a strike. You must be at least 18 years old to participate. Contact Jan Escalante at USBC for info: janesc248@gmail.com
Leagues! Leagues are now forming. Wendy Burditt, who you may know from bowling in the women’s and mixed leagues in the past, is assisting us in getting USBC sanctioned leagues going this Fall. We can do leagues Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this year starting in mid-late September. (We are closed Wednesdays, Thursday - Saturday there are bands, parties, and shows scheduled.) We are thinking a mixed or couples league on Sunday afternoon or evening, women’s league on Monday evenings, and men’s league on Tuesday evenings.
If you are interested in joining a league, contact Wendy at gma.wendyb@gmail.com so she can include you in the first meeting and to give her your input on league makeup, days, etc.
Food and Drink!
•We are open for to-go and dine-in Thursday - Monday 11-9 pm.
•We recently started Lucky Lotto Luncheons every Friday from 11-4 pm. Everyone who dines in for lunch gets a scratch ticket! We’ve already had some $20 winners, so please join us for lunch every Friday and try your luck.
•We recently introduced a Cuban Sandwich to our lunch menu with a New Mexican twist. It’s called the Sidewinder and is served with fries ($12 tax included). We will continue to build out our lunch menu offerings, stay posted for updates.
•Our cocktail prices have gone down after we found a better supplier. Mixed drinks like vodka sodas, gin and tonics, whiskey cokes are now just $5 (includes tax), single pours/shots are $4 (includes tax).
Parties and Events!
•Host a party, group, or business event at Sidekixx during open or closed hours by emailing your request to party@sidekixxnm.com. Please book parties of 10 or more in advance.
•Have an idea for a community event you want to host at Sidekixx? We’d love to partner with you! Email us: party@sidekixxnm.com
Live Music, Comedy, Football!
•Football season is upon us! We’ll have the Sunday Ticket and be open Sundays and Mondays 11-9 so come into the bar for Sunday morning and afternoon football, Monday Night Football, Thursday night football and tell us who your team is!
•We’re working on offering all the most-wanted games and UFC matches, Tigers games included. Please reach out to zane@sidekixxnm.com with any feedback or suggestions of what you want to see.
•We are averaging about two dance bands a month. In September, don’t miss Ruben Moreno and The Zydeco Experience, A 6-person cajun/zydeco dance band from Houston, TX. Quick dance lesson available beforehand – 730 pm Friday, September 8th, and Tudy Romero and the Silver Bullets Band – 730 pm Friday, September 28th.
•Live Comedy of Deece Casillas September 21st at 8 pm - all comedy shows are definitely adult content.
•DJ dance nights and a singles night coming soon!
•Check out our monthly event calendar inside The Guide in Sierra County Sentinel, and weekly event calendar in the Sentinel or follow us on Facebook by searching for “sidekixxnm”
Games!
We recently installed an air hockey game and a Batman driver game, pool table, plus change machines, and a soon to be hooked up ATM for your convenience.
Attn: Business Owners:
•We are already booking Christmas Parties! If you are interested please email us ASAP: party@sidekixxnm.com
•Bowling makes a great business event for team building or recognition, please email party@sidekixxnm.com
•Advertisements for your business on our 42” screens in the bowling area are now available. Contact me for more info: Marianne@sidekixxnm.com
Finally, I’d love to hear from you – the great, good, bad, and the ugly. My mission is for us to have the best customer service in Sierra County and so I really value our more vocal patrons who tell us when they’ve had a great or not-so-great experience. Please send me any feedback, ideas, questions, special requests, or things you’d like to see at marianne@sidekixxnm.com . Thank you!
Now that the summer heat is finally backing off a little, I’ll hope you’ll join us soon for food, drinks, and fun down here at Sidekixx.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
