The El Cortez update reminded me of the importance of trying to shop downtown. The city’s desperate need for GRT is handicapped by the fact most of the downtown and Date Street corridor is tourist, service, retail, restaurant and hotel oriented.
Problem is, lots of people shop online these days and at some point, the snowbirds and full time residents have more than enough art and tchotchke’s. After you do your will, POA and healthcare directives, how much lawyering do you need? Don’t need an insurance guy or investment services because it was all set up before I came here in 2012.
I have bought stuff from Rio Bravo, Zia Gallery, Angel Remnants and four or five other local artists, but I have a house full of stuff. Bought a mannequin last year at Rio Bravo auction, didn’t really need it, sits in the backyard with the Alien statue and a 5-foot plant with red flowers I bought in Hatch.
Other than Outer Edge, Grapevine, El Faro, the Brewery and Bullocks, I have to work hard to shop down there. I try to send my out of town visitors to Riverbend, The Charles, and my favorite soak spot, Hoosier Hot Springs. I try to buy my dog accoutrements at Tractor Supply along with rock salt even if it is cheaper at Walmart. Also recently went Hot Springs Frame and Art Supply on Broadway to fame my Ariel photo of T or C Golf Course and my house in “snob hill” for $200 even though I could have got a frame at Walmart for $19.99.
I have occasionally patronized Pipes and More on Main, Attorney Jay Rubin, Accountant James Bagwell on Date once a year, and of course Bullocks and The Brewery. Probably been in Bullocks more than the rest of the places combined over 11 years. Only because The Brewery has only been there five years come July. Also buy a couple pairs of $25 sunglasses at Morning Star Outfitters once in a while. Also bought a bed, washer, dryer, carpet, fridge, couch and love seat at Amin’s but they’re gone and not really downtown.
All that stuff now 11 years old and I guess will be replaced in Las Cruces when needed. Oops, there goes more GRT for the city because it was cheaper in Las Cruces. Nobody wanted to buy Amin’s and the family wanted to retire, so now our next washer comes from out-of-town.
Another problem for downtown is I also like Tony’s, SideKixx, Los Arcos and the Moose. Although the GRT stays in town, unlike when I go to Casa Taco or the EB Legion.
As the snowbirds and winter tourists leave town, it’s important to shop in town because the lake enthusiasts don’t come downtown that much, and the lake season is shorter than it used to be because the lake is empty by August due to the 35-year drought. Season used to run through Labor Day, not so much these days. Also, perception has changed among NM residents in other parts of the state that used to come here in the summer and now go to lakes on Pecos and San Juan River.
I used to own a house by Zuni Canyon between Grants and El Morro for 13 years, and sold in 2019. When I first bought there, several neighbors used to bring their boats here. When I sold, none did anymore. When I asked why, I mostly got three answers: Less crowded, more water and less DUI checkpoints. Not condemning DUI, but the consensus was going into Walmart early, stock up and don’t go to T-or-C later in the day, Thursday through Monday.
Not much you can do about less crowded and more water. Downtown struggles in lake season and really struggles in September, October and November until the snowbirds start rolling in. Really slow in the fall.
This brings me to the theater. I think the city should own and operate it as a loss leader like the golf course. The golf course is considered an essential draw for the tourists, so it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t make any money. The theater should be considered something to do for people that actually live here. Run the Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday schedule with more than one matinee. Gonna say that again “more than one matinee.” A lot of retirees don’t see well at night and don’t want crowded theaters, so we go to matinees. If there’s only one matinee I automatically assume it’s gonna be crowded and go see a movie in Las Cruces, and gas up and shop at Sam’s Club then eat somewhere there. That’s another way GRT leaves town two or three times a month.
I never buy gas in town because two or three times a month I see a movie in Las Cruces and get gas at Sam’s Club, where it’s 50¢ a gallon cheaper, and I don’t drive that much. Two tanks a month is all I need unless I go to Albuquerque to see my college student niece every other month. Another way GRT leaves town but all the medical specialists in Albuquerque or Las Cruces is just a volume business fact of health care.
Just saying…
s/Steven Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
