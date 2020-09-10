My September issue of Fortune magazine came this week and the cover was the Global 500 largest companies started in 1990. It acknowledged the share USA had of the world economy was starting to decrease at an increasing rate. Well, 2020 is the first year USA doesn’t have the most companies in the 500. China has passed us by two.
As more and more stuff is bought online it is really important to look for the Red and Blue Made in USA symbol. Especially if there is a choice of manufacturers for whatever widget you’re buying. If it doesn’t say it, it probably isn’t. While you’re at it, go to a local store. Online is great for shut-ins, people who don’t drive or have mobility issues but terrible for local and regional economies. Get off your butt and go to Sun Valley Hardware or Foxworth-Galbraith rather than HomeDepot.com or “have it tomorrow.com”.
On the bright side, the local single-family residence market seems to be almost robust since last summer, COVID lockdown aside. Casual queries of a couple of real estate agents and couple local mail men confirm that houses are selling and there are way less vacant houses than three or four years ago. Prices seem to be up also, which is good for increased county and local property tax revenue.
Four houses on my block sold in the last two years, and one was vacant for about two years. Three vacant lots on the block sold recently, also. The one house recently on the market is priced aggressively. You can always come down. Go get em. Baby boomers are retiring and it’s cheap out here. Still!
I bring up boomers because the three lots and four houses were all bought by people over 60. Two houses were bought by permanent residents, one snowbird and one lake person who is not happy at this time. Three lots were bought by a full-time resident who thinks real estate is gonna pick up here over the next 5-10 years. Especially if they ever start launching shuttles, or in spite of it. Been here since 2012 and every fall and spring it’s gonna happen.
Now if we could just figure out the non-tourism job-creation thing. Hard to get any light manufacturing or warehouse jobs here because there’s no railroad to ship the next Fitbit, spinner or My Pillow. Also, while I-25 is nice, it’s better to be by I-25, I-10 or the I-25–I-40 junction if you’re trucking.
The proposed marijuana processing and growing place, or Copper Flat Mine is the kind of jobs needed. We do have a couple positives, being land is cheap, power is not expensive, and neither is housing. Ideas anyone? Because the snowbirds aren’t starting many businesses, and there are plenty serving the lake people and the January through April winter tourists. Just saying.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.