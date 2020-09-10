Hello readers…I imagine by now you have all read or heard about the shooting incident this past week in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I was born and raised about 200 miles from this small Wisconsin town and am shocked by the recent police activity that took place there.
A recent video shows Jacob Blake leaving an altercation between two women. Reports say he was trying to calm them down. He walked unarmed to his vehicle, giving officers plenty of time to subdue him, but no! As he tried to get into the car, one of the officers grabbed him by his shirt and shot Mr. Blake seven times in the back, in front of his children who were in the car. Thus endangering and traumatizing these young ones, probably for life. Now reports say there were extenuating circumstance, but that is no reason for this brutal police behavior.
Mr. Blake was hospitalized and held in handcuffs(!) in his hospital bed. What? He is paralyzed from the waist down and has now finally been un-cuffed after several days of that. Where was he going to go?
Protests then started and destroyed areas of the little town of Kenosha. This led to two more deaths: protestors shot by a 17-year-old with a rifle. His mother had driven him across the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. He had a weapon; it is illegal for a 17-year-old to even have a gun in his possession. What was she thinking?
This blatant over-the-top use of police force has got to end. What happened to conversation, questioning, peaceful actions and reactions? How about sending black officers into black neighborhoods?
My final question is for you hunters: Would it take you seven shots to bring down your prey?
s/Christine Spigarelli
2547 Pelizzano Drive SE
Rio Rancho, NM
