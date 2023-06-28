Does your home have a New Mexico Environmental Dept. permitted septic system? Installed in the past 18 years?
Your permitted system has a filter installed on the gray water side of the septic tank. The filter must be cleaned once a year using water pressure from a hose. Depending on access, this should be an easy job. Not nasty.
Installers do not generally inform customers of this and it only pertains to permitted systems.
