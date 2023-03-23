Think New Mexico commends Senator Crystal Diamond for her leadership in helping to pass Senate Joint Memorial 14, which creates a process to identify and eliminate nonessential, redundant, and unnecessarily burdensome reporting requirements on school districts, with a goal of reducing the number of state reports by at least 25%.
‘The Legislative Finance Committee, the budget arm of the legislature, found that the amount of money spent on school district central administration grew by 55% from 2007-2019, nearly three times faster than spending on teachers and student support, which grew by 19-20% during the same time period.
One factor driving the growth of central administrative spending is the growth in state reporting requirements, which now number around 244 per year, or the work of about five employees per school district.
Thanks to Senator Diamond, Senate Joint Memorial 14 will help streamline and reduce burdens on school districts, making more resources available for students and teachers in the classroom. The people of Senate District 35 are fortunate to have Senator Diamond representing them in the legislature.
s/Fred Nathan, Jr.
Founder & Executive Director
Think New Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.