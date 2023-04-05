Just some thoughts on the City of T or C selling the Electric service. I think it's a good idea because I'm sure it needs 20 to 30 million in upgrades that Bruce Swingle says it does 'cause City has been taking a half million to a million from it every year to plug gaps in city budget for maybe 10 or 20 years, maybe longer. Never going to be in compliance or ready for future growth if City keeps stealing that kind of cash at the expense of maintenance. I'm betting the supplementing of the city budget is illegal or at least unethical and puts people who need power to run medical devices at risk. Not to mention puts strain on lift Stations & sewer pumps when there's no power.
We're in the midst of spending 10-20 million on sewers and sanitation as it is. I voted for the bond issues in November. Personally I would rather city concentrate on water & sanitation and let someone else worry about the electric. Let them take the heat for raising the electric rates to upgrade the electric. It's gonna cost ratepayers more no matter who does it.
Also since city's debt to asset ratio is probably still around 100%, gonna hard to borrow money to fix both electric and water & sewer. Plus as long as there's a Democratic governor and legislative; Santa Fe not in a hurry to do any funding favors for a defiantly Red County. I had 5 mortgages once upon a time and I know a few things about bankers and if I was one I wouldn't lend the City any money.
Further more if I was a Electric Co. Buyer, after doing my due diligence, I would have a long list of stuff that would need to be upgraded etc. and since Mr. Swingle already put 20 to 30 million figure out there I wouldn't be offering 8 million the City is hoping for. City is not in a good negotiating position.
Whether buying real estate or a company: If they have to sell or need to sell before things get worse buyer should lowball, lowball, lowball. Thinking a 3 million offer if you want 8 million.
Last week the commissioners went into executive session to talk about the electric co. offers I assume. Executive session is good to talk about lawsuits against the city but looks shady when trying to sell a major asset. What are you hiding??? The taxpayer has a right to know what the offers are and what the buyers think are the major problems with the electric grid that they're using to justify the lowball offers. Also about any of the concerns buyers have.
I have other concerns also like how will sale of Electric Co. effect the 20 year deal with the solar farm which we're maybe 5 yrs into. What if the buyers don't like the rate the power must be purchased at from the solar farm? Does the city then get stuck with debt from solar farm? Also a specific revenue replacement plan.
2nd just 2 yrs ago the city spent about a million for new electric meters to be paid for over 20 years. Do we still have to pay that or is new owner taking that payment? Ron Fenn & bunch of people didn't want the meters, felt city paid too much and would be insenced [sic] if we still have to pay for them after no longer owning The Electric Co. I've been out here 11 years and I know couple people who work for Sierra Co. Electric Coop and they said City bought "Cadillac meters" when "Chevy meters" would of sufficed. meaning City could of saved a couple hundred thousand had they not bought "top of the line". Not saying we didn't need new meters but I guess taxpayers and ratepayers can always pay more.
Lastly 85000 a year in Recreational weed money is not gonna fill the hole in city budget after the sale of electric co. Gonna need new revenue. Here's my prediction of what happens if Electric is sold for say 5 million. They use some of proceeds from sale to plug hole in next fiscal year budget and maybe following year. Spend 3 or 4 million on water, sewer & street projects then in 2025 or '26 money is gone and we have a huge hole in city budget. This problem will show up fiscal year after city commissioners are re-elected in Nov. of 2024. City will spend the money cause that’s what governments do. Plus I bet they need to be on ballot to increase the municipal share of your property taxes which is ridiculously low. City got $50.94 of the $799.25 on my 2022 bill. So 6 1/2 %. Valparaiso Indiana took $300 of the $2450.00 or 12%. Last tax bill in Illinois in 2017 municipality took $820 of 5000 for 17%.
I would start there for more revenue. Then I would get together with Crystal Diamond or whoever and figure out how to charge out of state property owners 20 or 50% more. In Illinois if you don't live in your house at least 6 months and a week, file state taxes and have a Illinois drivers License you pay 20% more Lots of snowbirds and lake people from Cali, Montana, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, New York etc because they can't. If being a New Mexico resident saved them money on state & real estate taxes they would but it don't so they won't. They will still come because its cheap here still.
Mostly owning a 2nd vacation/winter house means you've been smart and fortunate. It’s a privilege and a "first world" problem. Out of state owners should pay more. I still pay more in Indiana. It’s the same theory as a lodger’s tax. Get some else to kick in. If you didn't plan for 2 house expenses in your retirement not our problem. It’s an expensive world out there.
Just saying...
Steven Zeschke
