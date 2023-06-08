In last week’s edition, the Sierra County Republican Party said I am contradicting its conservative values by condemning homosexuality, transgenderism and the sexualization of children, and because I question Republican officeholders about their position regarding these perversions.
Well, if that is not calling evil good and good evil, then I do not know what is. (Isa. 5:20) Since when have homosexuality, transgenderism, and the sexualization of children become conservative values and thus the official platform of the Republican Party! The fact is that the 2016 Republican Party Platform discriminates against homosexuality and says it is “alien to America’s history and traditions.” Hence it is I who am upholding the Republican Party’s position and conservative values in this regard and not the Sierra County Republican Party. It, then, is dividing the party on this issue, not me!
It also said I am intimidating and harassing Republican officeholders for questioning them on their position regarding these perversions. I said, “Since when are Republican officeholders not allowed to question other Republican officeholders regarding their positions on social and economic issues? I see Republican officeholders do this all the time.” I said, “Show me the law?” And they never did.
I also showed them the 2016 Republican Party’s position on homosexuals and asked them if they agreed with it and never got an answer.
It asked me to resign my office and now, as of yesterday, voted for my removal from office. This is a kangaroo court based upon no law. If they are not RINOs, swamp creatures, then I do not know who is.
William George Norris
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.