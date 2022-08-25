On Monday, September 5, the El Cortez Theater is presenting a showing of the locally made movie “Salt of the Earth”. If you haven’t seen it or heard about it, or wondered what the mural on the side of the theater was about, then this is an opportunity to see a movie that AFI said was one of the 100 most important movies and is still the only movie to this date that was ever banned by government.
It is the story of the old strike in the old copper mine in Silver City, shot by banned filmmakers and featuring a number of the original strikers. This is particularly relevant right now when we are discussing women’s rights and Hispanic rights, and there is an election coming up in November.
The free showing will be followed by a free reception afterwards. Don’t miss this chance to see a classic in our historic movie theater.
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.