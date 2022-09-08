I don’t believe Joe thinks MAGA means what it actually means.
For those who did not see the politically-charged, Soviet-style address last week, Biden had Marines standing guard with a blood-red background and spoke in front of a military band, all while declaring that he “would not stand by and let” Donald Trump and his 74 million supporters return to power with their “extreme ideology.”
Was Biden trying to give the impression that he was considering deploying military force against MAGA Republicans?
Over the past several years, it’s become quite evident that it’s the democrats in Washington who are really the ones with a very extreme ideology. To wit, in just the last 21 months:
•Inviting almost five million illegal aliens to enter the country for political (or monetary?) reasons is an extreme philosophy.
•Attacking our energy sector in order to push a failed ‘Green New Deal’ is a radical ideology that’s harmed millions of Americans, and will continue to do so in the years to come.
•Causing gasoline to cost nearly $4 a gallon, and for short time it hit $5, is an extreme philosophy. Blaming it on other than his own policies is just plain stupid.
•Signing off on trillions of dollars of spending (money we don’t have) and causing 40-year high inflation is an extreme philosophy.
•Forcing American citizens to take an experimental treatment that doesn’t work as advertised, and is creating numerous health problems in millions of people who received the COVID vaccines – that’s an extreme ideology.
•Firing federal employees for refusing to take the experimental drug represents an extreme ideology.
•Forcing military troops to take the vaccine or risk being discharged is an even more extreme ideology.
•Telling the population that getting vaccinated will protect you from COVID, and then using the bully pulpit to attack unvaccinated Americans by claiming they are making vaccinated people sick with COVID. That is an absurd ideology.
•Raiding the previous president’s private residence for records that could implicate you in federal crimes is an extreme philosophy.
•Spying on a presidential campaign, then using known forged documents to promote a witch-hunt hoax inquiry for nearly three years, is a far-reaching ideology.
•Enforcing racist teachings (CRT) in public schools – harmful to the child and an extremely destructive ideology.
•Supporting child sexualization in the classroom, and child body mutilation to satisfy a small, transgender political movement – clearly a sick and extreme philosophy.
•Pressuring Congress to legalize abortion, after the United States Supreme Court declared the federal government lacks authority, is an extreme ideology.
•Labeling parents who protest about racism and gender ideology in the classrooms as “domestic terrorists” by your FBI is an extreme ideology.
•Buying votes by moving billions of dollars in student loan debt onto American taxpayers who are not liable for the loans, and causing even more inflation. That is an extreme philosophy.
•Promising to outlaw so-called “assault weapons” if democrats retain control of Congress after the November elections, while violating the Second Amendment is radical extremism.
•A disastrous and deadly exit from Afghanistan that killed 13 Americans, and calling it an “extraordinary success” was a good way to wipe out any job approval ratings you may have had.
If you look at the language and context of Biden’s clumsy and angry address last week, you’ll see that he actually threatened most of America, including the potential use of military force. Whoever wrote that speech for Joe is either completely nuts or is also suffering from advanced dementia.
“Suffer not a democrat to hold public office, for they shall surely bring misery, shame and ruin upon you.”
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
