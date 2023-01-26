Yes, it has begun – the construction of three “Roundy-Rounds” within a one-quarter mile stretch of N. Date St. (I-25 Business Loop)! When finished, they will serve as Monuments to the absolute and complete stupidity of those that designed them, and even more so to those that voted to allow them to be constructed.
Sold to T-or-C Commissioners as a so-called “solution” to a perceived School Traffic Congestion problem at two intersections, those problems could have easily been corrected by the installation of two traffic lights! Said lights would have allowed school buses from both the grade schools and the middle and high schools to enter into traffic on Date St. in a timely manner, without any major disruption of through traffic. The interchange at the intersection of Hwy 181 and Date has and would have continued to provide smooth traffic ingress and egress as it has since its construction.
When presented to the then-sitting city commission, the vote was unanimous to move forward with the construction, even though by the designer’s own admission there will be more accidents when the construction is completed then there has been in the past. In fact, the number of traffic accidents at the affected intersection since the construction has been almost nil!
The city of Truth or Consequences will bear 20% of the cost of this fiasco, which means millions of taxpayer dollars will be expended frivolously, when not so much as one dollar should be spent on any community project, (especially one as unmerited as three Roundy Rounds) until the decrepit infrastructure of downtown T-or-C’s roads, water, and drainage have been fully reconstructed to the satisfaction of the citizens of this community and the businesses situated in the downtown area. Not to mention the lack of proper maintenance for years has rendered some of the fire hydrants in residential areas inoperable!
It’s very perplexing that not one of the 2018 city commissioners voted against the construction of the “Roundy-Rounds”! Evidently, none of them could see through the fancy presentation, the colorful booklet and the general sales pitch given by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), (aka smoke and mirrors with generous layers of horse crap added), justifying all the taxpayer’s money to be spent and construction mayhem that would follow, should the commission vote to support the project.
The FHA booklet even states that traffic lights could have been installed, but the installation fee would not have been paid by state or by federal funds. Even a six-year-old tutored in California math could calculate that traffic lights at two locations, and paid for by the city, would have been a far, far cheaper bill (by millions of dollars) for T-or-C to swallow and would be astronomically less intrusive to residents and businesses than what citizens will have to put up with for a year or more!
No wonder T-or-C is always crying poor when it comes to funding necessary projects! The “Powers That Be” would rather spend large and completely capricious amounts of tax money on idiotic undertakings than show fiscal restraint by doing minimal construction that would solve the problem at hand!
If you want to be elected to the city commission for no other reason than to get an “Attaboy Certificate” at the end of your term, and to have your name added to the roles of countless others who wanted the same accolades but were not willing to put in the time and research required to do the job properly, then don’t run! The citizens of this fine community have had more than their fair share of debacles brought on by the lack of “commitment to duty” of past city commissions. The “Roundy Rounds” are the latest, and if history plays out, they won’t be the last!
Please, no more!
s/Greg Ross
262 Lower Cuchillo Creek Rd
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.