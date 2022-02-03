Our county, state, and federal government representatives are trying to address the present day problems, but we have too many organizations that are standing in the way of progress. Examples are the CAVE organization, the three senior citizens of Truth or Consequences, and false prophets all working together to mislead all age groups. These people are trying to stop progress that our city, county, and state administrators are trying to achieve.
The new Economic Bill of Rights proposed in 1944 was not promoted or enforced by the U.S. Congress. Our country is failing because the proposals would have kept our country strong and the workforce vibrant. We are fortunate that we have local hard working people elected to offices in our city, county, state and federal positions to support our county. We have to get out and make sure they get elected and reelected.
The only way to the future is to promote these basic human and economic rights. Back in the 1980s we called these rights the Rights to Life. These basic Rights to Life are as follows: the right to a decent place to live; the right to decent medical care; the right to economic protection against the problems that accompany old age, illness, and unemployment; the right to a decent education; the right of every farmer to an adequate return on his or her labor, and a decent livelihood for his family; the right of every business enterprise to freedom from monopoly domination.
Hopefully you can see what has happened over the years so that you can see how some religious organizations have changed the meaning of right to life to an anti-abortion movement. I also believe that the choice part of Prolife/Choice is not understood. The choice part means that a woman must have a choice to have an abortion if selected to have it in a safe sanitary environment with a competent physician. The choice part was established so that no matter what economic group one belongs to a family can get an abortion with counseling. We can't go back to the discriminating old days.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
PO Box 1445
Elephant Butte, NM
