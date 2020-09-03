It’s no secret that NY, South Korea, New Zealand, Italy flattened the virus curve and drove it way down to double- or single-digit daily counts with a hard almost total lockdown. The virus seems to flourish in poor ventilation, so in the spring, the Midwest and Northeast and Washington State got flattened and in air conditioning season, the south and west have spiked.
I’m not going to debate the horrors and costs in terms of lost lives, shredded state, county, school and municipal budgets, or tens of millions of unemployed. It is what it is because of the soft lockdowns. Who gets screwed economically depends on lockdown or not. Right now lake business, tourist business and restaurants are shafted.
Open up fully and senior citizens and people with underlying conditions will die more often. They will get it and the virus will hit them harder than a 20-year-old. That’s the choice billions lost in lockdown. Way more dead if we open up and “Let it rip”. Survival of the fittest.
Seems to me America has already made its choice, especially in the teens to 40-ish age group. Beaches from Jersey to Miami and Ft. Myers, Florida to Biloxi, Mississippi and on the West Coast are unsocial distanced and sometimes packed. New York Finger Lakes; Chain of Lakes in Illinois; Lake of Ozarks, Missouri; Lake Tahoe, Nevada all have videos of massive parties on boats, beaches and bars. It’s not just younger people because I’ve looked at the Sturgis, South Dakota footage and a lot of those “bikers” appeared to be in their 40s, 50s and 60s.
So there is a saying: “You can’t fight city hall” and people have made their choice. America wants to be open and have fun now, die later maybe. If someone from the Sturgis rally dies, or you die because they brought it back to your community, Americans aren’t going to lose much sleep over it and don’t want to hear about it. It’s like if you don’t like my driving, get off the sidewalk. It doesn’t have to make sense, and logic and science don’t really matter.
So let’s stop wasting taxpayer dollars on extended unemployment, stimulus payments, PPP loans and let’s open it up and let the virus and the economy rip it up. I’m tired of staying home, the same neighbors and my own cooking. This whole pandemic is really cramping my retirement style.
If you’re afraid to go back to work because of safety concerns: too bad because we’re gonna open up and condemn a different population of millions of retirees and people with health problems to cower in their homes under a possible death sentence.
Not fair, life ain’t fair. Under lockdown you got 30 million unemployed. Full reopen you have 49 million people over the age of 65 at risk. All we’re doing is changing who gets screwed. So mask up senior citizens and hole up at home cause Americans under 60 have spoken. Also make sure your will is in order because retirees hold 71% of nation’s assets and the youngsters are going to want their inheritance, I’m sure – just saying.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.