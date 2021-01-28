In light of the uncertainty that the economy is experiencing due to the government’s reaction to the pandemic, we are proposing supporting local education in horticulture and the ability to feed ourselves year-round.
A Plan to repurpose Existing Unused Swimming Pool Facility
We are asking for approval of the city of Truth or Consequences 2021 to use block grant funds to repurpose the closed municipal swimming pool. The Charles Street Community Greenhouse, similar to the 4th Street Community Garden, would be open to residents of T-or-C to benefit the general health of the city. As a year-round facility, the greenhouse would benefit the community in the following ways:
•Grow vegetables for food banks, low-income seniors, and families
•Train youth for a decent paying job to run all aspects of a greenhouse
•Utilize the heat under the ground in the hot springs district (not the water) to save energy
•Support local agriculture while saving water
•Provide low-cost plant starts and seedlings for use of the City for its parks and recreation
We are asking residents of T-or-C to contact your commissioners. We are requesting an allocation of $55,000 for a greenhouse enclosure by winter 21-22. Growing Independence would take responsibility and management under the non-profit umbrella of the Bountiful Alliance.
Contact Tracy McGowan at 575-223-0989 for further info.
s/David Amin Dawdy
T-or-C, NM
