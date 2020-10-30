I am not involved in politics, nor do I write letters to the editor. I am a social worker in our community who is embarrassed by the actions of another social worker who is violating the rights and dignity of a teen victim for her political aspirations.
The relentless slander that Karen Whitlock has once again lodged at Rebecca Dow and our critical community service organizations concerns an isolated incident that happened years ago, to a teen victim.
After the incident, families and community service providers in Sierra County experienced, grieved, and healed from the occurrence as a community. I believe the end result was trauma-informed professionals, safer environments, and a countywide commitment to building our local behavioral health capacity. Karen’s attacks risk further traumatizing the victim, his family, and threatens community trust in people and places that care about us.
As a social worker, Karen Whitlock knows that the mailers, massive ads and social media commercials only further traumatizes the teen victim and his family. It’s repulsive. I am further sickened that she would use this incident to create fear and distrust in programs we all know are critical to helping families with children work, go to school, and reach self-sufficiency.
An honest social worker knows and honors our shared code of ethics: social workers should not exploit others to further their personal, religious, political or business interests. Social workers fight for real social justice and would not attempt to tear down established nonprofits struggling during COVID to sustain essential services in a low-income community like Sierra County. Her ads are harmful and deceptive. She is out of touch with Sierra County and the years it took our community build up quality services. If she is trying to tear down necessary services prior to being elected, how much help can we expect from her if she wins?
Why has Karen Whitlock used seemingly endless dishonest media attack ads to discredit AppleTree and Rebecca rather than to list her own political platform or qualifications? Candidly, I’ve had to ask myself, can I trust someone who takes a teenager’s darkest hour and uses it for their own political gain? I know I can’t ever trust Karen to do the right thing in Santa Fe.
No one will fight harder for Sierra County than Rebecca has for the last four years.
s/MJ Dyke
(Paid political letter)
(0) comments
