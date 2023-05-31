The current platform of the Republican Party decrees that homosexuals should not be protected by anti-discrimination laws and thus should be discriminated against. And it says why – because anti-discrimination of homosexuals is “alien to America’s history and traditions”: “We emphatically support the original, authentic meaning of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972…
That same provision of law is now being used by bureaucrats – and by the current President of the United States – to impose a social and cultural revolution upon the American people by wrongly redefining sex discrimination to include sexual orientation or other categories…. They are determined to reshape our schools – and our entire society – to fit the mold of an ideology alien to America’s history and traditions.” (Republican Party Platform 2016, Title IX, p. 35)
The Republican Party in Texas upholds this decree: “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice. We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values. No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification.” (Texas’ 2022 Republican Party Platform, Homosexuality and Gender Issues, nos. 143-145)
Beware, then, of the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who oppose this decree and try to ban Republicans from office who uphold this decree.
s/William George Norris
WilliamGeorgeNorris@gmail.com.
T-or-C, NM
