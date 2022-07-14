At the June 22, 2022 city commission meeting, the commission approved salary increases for city employees totaling over $560,000 a year to begin July 1, 2022. Some individuals stand to make almost $30,000 a year more.
However, the Municipal Court Judge did not receive a salary increase.
Furthermore, one of the two clerks at the court had her position cut entirely, and the other had a pay decrease. The city is in the process of phasing out the Municipal Court, which will save the city money. All cases formally held in that court will henceforth be held in the Sierra County Magistrate Court, if and when this passes further city hearings and with the approval of the New Mexico Supreme Court.
This will take place at the end of the term of the current Municipal Court Judge. Judge Sanders, the current judge, has served Truth or Consequences in the court for over 31 years, and retires in about 1-1/2 years. The two Municipal Court clerks are necessary for the functioning of the court, and are the bare minimum that allows the court to function.
Judge Sanders made a heartfelt plea for these clerks at the last two commission meetings. Why won’t the city allow someone who has faithfully served the community for so long to finish out their short remaining service in a dignified and efficient manner? Why should someone lose their livelihood completely while others will make nearly the equivalent of their former pay in a salary raise?
s/Diane Gunning
T-or-C, NM
