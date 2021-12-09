I understand your frustration with us, just as I understand my own frustration with the commissioners. I’ve presented ideas to deadpan faces, total silence, had my emails ignored, and received no acknowledgement of research I troubled to copy and submit. I’ve left meetings knowing I’d not even been heard, but only waited out… borne up by the next article in the paper crowing approval of the project.
We desperately need intelligent, appropriate communication! Both sides need to be heard!
The city commission wants to credit-card our future while we ask it to pay for its past financial commitments of our primary income source. Yes, citizens have recently “activated” to pay attention more, and yes, there are consistent naysayers to the commission’s proposals. However, so much business is conducted in executive session; public servants set aside for mysterious reasons while we wonder what happened, speculating worst-case scenarios. I get three breathless “beat the clock” minutes, red numbers ticking ominously down, while the mayor is given leave to harshly, angrily and loudly interrupt a presenter during their legitimate time and scream him down.
I note continuous pushback to attempted input – that quivering set-aside of our legitimate referendum on smart meters, the approval of Riverwalk studies after an hour of pleas to simply and carefully reconsider. We note the leaks on our streets, our flickering electricity, and we fear dwindling water supplies. When we discover a million dollars spent on smart meters to eliminate three jobs, at a time the city urgently requires a transformer costing more than that (is it just too much to use that electric money to pay for our electric?) What are we to think of a utility management system failing to make known any details on this potentially crippling collapse?
The days of speaking to our commissioners as we would our neighbors may not revisit soon. But “they” are our neighbors! We must seem extremely dense to commissioners, presenting breathlessly in fervent sound bites. The entire communication system is madly out of order. Rebuilding, not re-branding is required.
Thank you.
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
