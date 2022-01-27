For over two years I have been before the Truth or Consequences City Commission and the Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) to improve its renewables ordinance. On Wednesday, January 26 I asked commissioners to look at Infrastructure Goal 6 from the Comprehensive Plan. This is the stated T-or-C policy on renewables.
A revised Renewable Ordinance will come before the Truth or Consequences Commission soon. The one approved by the PUAB on January 15 does not serve the best interests of the city nor renewable producers. The term, “with the intent of reducing their electric bill” as the sole reason one might want renewables is, to me, injurious, and contradicts the city's stated policy in Goal 6.
A key benefit renewable producers provide the city is unrecognized. Based on city summary reports, I have estimated last year's residential producer kilowatt hours the city collected. Up to 50 residential producers provided the city approximately 245,000 kWh. This is “donated” electricity, which the city need not buy from Sierra Electric or WAPA. This reduces city expenses by about $16,500. (See graphic). I project this will double in 2022. Commercial producers, such as the Brewery, also benefit the city, adding electricity to the city grid.
This is not excess production. On sunny (windy) days, most producers are not using all the electricity they collect, so with net metering, the meter runs backward. This accumulation of 245,000 kWh the city, in turn, sold to our neighbors at full retail. At night or cloudy/non-windy times, a producer might be using more electricity from the city than their renewable system puts out. Then meters run forward. The critical terms “net metering” and “avoided costs” are not in the proposed ordinance. They should be.
We need a renewable ordinance that is positive and serves everyone.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
