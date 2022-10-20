As we vote this year, we must remember the recall petition of our NM Governor for malfeasance. The word malfeasance means: the wrongful conduct especially by a public official.
The petition was of high importance back then, and I believe it still applies today. 1. She lied and intentionally misled the public about the current state of affairs, and the public health threat of Covid-19 pandemic. 2. Lacked transparency in how the state has directed the hospital and medical systems to treat infected patients. 3. Has intentionally misled the public with false data regarding the actual numbers of people tested for the coronavirus. 4. Has intentionally manipulated the number of who tested positive for Covid-19 in order to further her agenda. 5. Has arbitrarily and capriciously denied businesses from conducting legal activities, has ignored all standards of reason in deciding "essential" as "non-essential" business categories. 6. Has caused grievous harm to the economy of New Mexico for completely unsubstantiated scientific and medical reasons. 7. Has acted maliciously with intentional harm toward our state’s industries, including the oil and gas sector by purposely imposing the "Energy Transition Act" without any legal, scientific, financial understanding, or reasonable expectation of how the act will benefit our state or public economy.
Since the circulation of this petition, nothing was done to improve the political climate of our state. We must get out and vote to elect a responsible governor who will make our state user-friendly, repair our infrastructure, and we can't forget the stress that has been caused by understaffing our state services such as police officers, MVD workers, school teachers, medical staffs in rural areas, and etc.
Get a copy of the sample ballet so you can see the position in the ballot where each person you want to vote for is located and answer the questions also. It would be nice if somebody could post a full copy of the recall petition so that voters can see why we need to make a change.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
