Hello fellow Americans… especially you ladies!
Most of you are probably aware that this important-in-so-many-ways political year 2020 is also Women’s 100th Anniversary of our Right To Vote. How exciting is that?
The Suffragettes were fierce and self-less. They marched, they protested, they were harassed, they were beaten and some even gave their lives for this extremely important voting right for women.
We are now in a situation where many people are living in fear:
afraid to vote
afraid their vote will be lost in the mail
afraid to stand in line to vote because of COVID-19
afraid their vote will not be counted
Just plain afraid!
We cannot live in fear or our beloved Nation under God will not survive.
Step 1: Please register to vote: www.nmvote.org Easy. Takes about 3 minutes.
Suggestions:
1. Apply now via your County Clerk’s office for an absentee ballot. It will be sent to you. Fill it out. Send it or take it in person to your polling place.
2. Vote early. No lines. Safe.
3. Vote on Election Day. Go early in the day. Wear your mask. Practice social distancing.
4. Do not let the powers that be cause you to live in fear. We can change this National situation. You and America are worth this.
It is our duty to get out and vote. This is a Democratic Republic, which does not work if all citizens do not participate.
See you at the polls, or at your county secure ballot box, or…
s/Christine Spigarelli
2547 Pelizzano Dr. SE
Rio Rancho, NM
