As we look at the TV commercials for the governor's position in our state, the most interesting commercial I think is the one where the governor's daughter says she was provided for by a caring mother, and insinuated that Michelle cares for us too.
I can't believe that Michelle raised her family all by herself, because parents who both work need lots of help raising children. I know from experience that you have to put your children in daycare, rely on grandparents, parents, good neighbors, and people who lead our groups and instruct our children such as our school teachers, boy scouts, girl scouts, 4H clubs, church programs, and etc. that help do the child raising for you.
We must not forget about the families whose businesses were forced to close or were so restricted that they could not make ends meet. We must find out how many families became homeless over the last three years, and how did they get by? How many people died because they could not take the stress due to extreme restrictions they could not cope with? Will the real truth come out about the number of people that ‘died’ from COVID, and the restrictions that destroyed people's sanity?
We the people must look and find out what the necessary changes our government needs to improve on to help all the people in our state. If you take a good, look you will see there are too many people that believe our laws don't pertain to them. Do they have dual citizenships or privileges that we regular citizens are not entitled to?
We must not be afraid to vote. I have been voting for 53 years, and helped make changes to improve our society for 60 years. I have been investigated many times, and threatened many times. You have to remember the bigger the bully the harder they fall.
Get registered and vote, and then get educated and vote responsibly. You should be proud of the people you select for the good of our state and county. We must look at the candidates who live in the present and plan for the future.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
