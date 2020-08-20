According to the Sentinel (Aug 14, 2020) T-or-C City Manager Morris Madrid affirms his support of Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s orders and the necessity of wearing masks, but continues to decline to enforce her mandate. He cites once again the need for discretion in active enforcement to avoid unnecessarily exposing T-or-C’s police force.
We ask you: by what logic is it possible to support the governor’s orders and then decline to enforce them?
And please explain to us how “removal of non-compliant individuals” is less dangerous than issuing citations to non-compliant individuals.
Until the Truth or Consequences Police Department makes it clear that it intends to enforce the governor’s mandate and demonstrates that commitment by issuing citations to people who refuse to wear masks, people in our community will continue to contract COVID-19. How many more cases will it take for city officials to take this pandemic seriously?
The refusal of our city officials, especially the city commission, to enforce the governor’s mandates is an abdication of their duty to protect the health and welfare of their constituents. They should remember that ultimately they all answer to the people who elect them.
s/Paula Green
Dan Lorimer
Julie Durham
Diane Lombardo
Joey Perry
Suzanne Carlstedt
Peter Lawton
Steve Green
Rebecca Speakes
William West
Julia Masaoka
Patricia Kearney
Jan Thedford
John Johanek
Durrae Johanek
Diana Tittle
