Regarding the recent school board meeting, the majority of those who spoke were adamantly against the chosen curriculum because the text introduced alternative sexual lifestyles that were considered by those in opposition as inappropriate and unnecessary; further stating it was the responsibility and duty of the parents and/or grandparents to teach sexual matters to their offspring, not the school's.
Senator Crystal Diamond also addressed the board and informed them that input from parents was necessary before any curriculum was to be adopted, and that no specific curriculum was mandated - it was the choice of the board, but must include input from the parents.
Perhaps the board did not receive enough input from the automated phone calls; or, from information provided on a website [a challenge to those who don't have the internet or a computer]; or, perhaps, the appeals in our local newspaper [sandwiched somewhere in the announcements and legal notices] were overlooked. Whatever the reasons, the parents were not silent at the meeting. I understand that the School Board President Christine LaFont; Vice President Dr. Barbara Pearlman; and Member Mark Hedge moved to approve the curriculum.
Why not consider other curriculum, while working with the parents/grandparents of T-or-C, instead of dismissing them?–I must side with Secretary Jamie Sweeney, and Member Julianne Stroup, who opposed this motion. I believe such matters must be left in the loving, caring, and capable hands of the children's parents/grandparents.
s/Yvette Dickinson
T-or-C, NM
