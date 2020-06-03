I’ve worked in the aerospace industry for 40 years and have lived and worked in several areas of the country with robust aerospace industries. I’ve witnessed first-hand the positive economic impact the aerospace industry makes on those communities.
Currently, New Mexico is at the early stages of increasing economic benefit from the commercial space industry. We can invest in and support the aerospace/commercial space industry and reap huge economic gains. Or we can do nothing, and those opportunities will go to other states that are eager to dominate the sector, like Florida, Alabama or Virginia. These states, unlike New Mexico, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars year after year, because they know it will pay off.
Space has always been the next frontier. Both the government and private companies are looking to expand into space. Before doing that, there has to be research conducted. And the only way to fully learn about going to space is by going to space. In the past, this has been very expensive and mostly done by governments. Today, companies housed at Spaceport America are finding relatively low-cost ways to study the impact of launching a particular package or payload into space.
We are on the cusp of great things happening in the aerospace industry in New Mexico. This is not the time to waver or stop supporting the spaceport. This is the time to say “All Systems Go.” A small amount of investment now will pay huge dividends in the near future.
s/Joe Bullington
