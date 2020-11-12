What I learned today! The Birch Tree… is hard enough to use for good furniture. The bark is pliable for canoes and baskets. It produces edible fruit, sugar and vinegar. It can be sweet and tart and tea is made from its leaves and birch beer from its sap.
As we read, we learn.
Respectfully,
s/Joan F. Gooding
P.O. Box 4
T-or-C, NM
