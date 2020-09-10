In response to the Veterans’ Home letter of August 21:
Writing personally, without guidance or permission:
I fully agree with the kind, respectful words for the honored veterans of T-or-C. Many in our community are doing as much possible to assist in these trying times. Ms. Gretchen obviously cares deeply for these veterans and their spouses.
Unfortunately, the second half of the letter veers into misdirected criticism, half-truths, and biased opinion of her place of brief, former employment.
In the age of COVID-19, nursing homes must follow CDC, CMS, and Dept. of Health guidelines. These are difficult/stressful for residents and staff, but exist for a reason. The tragic consequence around the state and nation in institutions not following said guidelines is tens of thousands of premature deaths of our elderly.
In these difficult times, we cannot allow emotion to overcome judgement. Of course more assistance is needed for these veterans and spouses.
The new administrators of NMSVH and DOH have been very active this year with many projects ongoing. Criticizing hard-working, caring individuals for situations out of their control seems unwise to me.
s/Donald Glines
T-or-C, NM
