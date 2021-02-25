Dear Mayor Whitehead,
Item H.2 Order on Section 14-30(e) Appeals on the Wednesday February 24, 2021 commission meeting agenda is an egregious attempt to remedy the failure and incomplete actions of the commission to hold a fair and just appeals process at its January 27 meeting. This order creates a fiction of discussions that did not take place in that meeting. Any approval of, and your signing of this order, will be a further violation of my due process rights.
The commission's claim for "trip charges" represents criminal fraud, racketeering and conspiracy. We have always paid our standard utility rates, which include onsite meter reading. Never has that been reduced, discounted or removed from our bills [though it is hidden on bills under “El Total Charge”]. These are charges which your commission approved prior. You failed to address any concerns raised in our appeals.
Your "finding" January 27 that we should pay over six times more in a so-called “trip charge” fee is wrong, and it cannot be argued that you did not realize this when you issued the finding. You fail to acknowledge that exceptions do exist to 100% compliance of smart metering. Do these exceptions also get charged this additional “trip fee”?
I will allow 21 days to receive notice of your correction, retraction and apology which can be verified as binding on the utility and verifiable in the commission's public records. If I do not receive that within 21 days you and all commissioners and all complicit parties will be subject to major monetary penalties and remedy, due on demand.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
