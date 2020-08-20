Thank you for removing Mr. Noel’s column, I did not want to boycott your newspaper but was dismayed by the misinformation and slandering of our governor.
I can continue buying your paper now! Thank you.
s/Jane Jerrick
T-or-C, NM
Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 3:18 am
