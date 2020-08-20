Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.