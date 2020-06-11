The new 10(j) management rule for Mexican gray wolves is critical for the species' true recovery. I urge you to follow the court ordered remand for this rulemaking to the fullest extent and write a management rule that will actually protect and recover lobos. Such a rule should have the following components:
•The wild U.S. population of Mexican wolves is designated as essential, meaning that federal agencies must evaluate what impacts their actions have on wolf recovery.
Release more wolves into the wild
•The maximum feasible number of well-bonded Mexican wolf pairs with pups are released into the wild.
Limit the removal of wild wolves
•There is no limit to the number of lobos in the wild.
•Wolves are not to be removed from the wild because of predation on wildlife.
•Wolves are never to be killed except in cases of imminent threat to human health or safety.
•A very high bar is required for the removal of wolves for preying on livestock.
•Wolves are not to be removed from the wild for breaching any geographic boundary.
Protect lobos from poaching
•Livestock grazing permittees found guilty of illegally killing or injuring a lobo forfeit their permit.
•Only scientists doing research and professionals involved in official wolf management have access to tracking devices or real-time GPS information.
•Every wild wolf that is unlawfully killed is replaced by the release of a captive-born wolf within a year.
Reduce wolf-livestock conflict
•Managing agencies proactively engage
s/L. Sinclair
Portland, OR
