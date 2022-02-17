From December 2019 to the present we have experienced the traitors, treason, cowards and despots in all governments, and infiltrated societal strata on earth using Mass Psychosis, Fear, Lies, Propaganda and a Hoax Plandemic to implement totalitarianism, societal destruction and the culling of the world’s population!
I will start another series titled “Nuremberg Crimes and Criminals” soon. But this letter is to show that Americana still lives in America, and some still honor their oaths. We must support the Alpha Male Warriors and Mama Bear Warriors willing to put on a military uniform or peace officer uniform.
Some know that I have been on crutches since July 2021, and have some health challenges that are improving. But I want to give an honorable mention and kudos to two New Mexico Police Officers that helped me on I-25, north of Socorro.
I developed a flat on my rear tire, my portable air compressor failed to work and these days I cannot change a tire. I called 911, told the dispatcher my problem and health situation. She dispatched two officers. I thought that they might call an entity for roadside assistance. But these two gentlemen pulled out a car jack a T-bar wrench and without delay changed my flat.
My spare had about 18 pounds of air from sitting in the trunk a couple years; these officers escorted me to a place they knew I could get some air and topped of the air in my tire, all with a neighborly attitude. I know these officers will run to danger on our behalf, and they showed such kindness to me.
In the U, S, Navy they would receive a hearty BRAVO ZULU, I don’t know what term peace officers use, so I will just say to New Mexico State Police District 11 Patrolman Paul Chavez and Patrolman Sefie Winders “Thank You! Job well done! May God bless both of you and keep a hedge of protection around you, and evil far from you.”
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
