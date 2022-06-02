I’m reporting under 18 U.S. Code. §4 Misprision of Felony! People of Sierra County and all other (3133) counties within the 50 state Republics – must seek, obtain and present evidence to seated grand juries to sustain convictions and/or judgments upon ‘breach of oath officeholders, and all usurpers (RICO) violating the ordained and established Declaration of Independence, Constitution for the United States of America (1787), and by and under the "Bill of Rights" (1791) and New Mexico’s Article II Bill of Rights Sections 1-24!
Counts 1-8: including but not limited to 18 U.S C. § 2331 §§ 802 – Acts of Domestic Terrorism resulting in death of American Citizens; 18 U.S.C. § 2339 – Conspiring to Commit Acts of Terrorism; 15 USC. §1-3 – Conspiring to criminal commercial activity; 18 U.S.C. § 175 – Funding and Creating a Biological Weapon; 15 U.S.C. §8 – Market manipulation and allocation; 18 U.S.C. § 1001 – Lying to Congress; 15 U.S.C. § 19 – Interlocking directorates; 18 U.S.C. § 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy.
Any/every program(s) such as NIAID Grants AI 23946 and GM63228 that leads to patent U.S. 7,279,327 “Methods for Producing Recombinant Coronavirus” NIH’s first (GOF) Gain-of-Function commercially weaponized a naturally occurring toxin – the beginning of the criminal conspiracy and violates 18USC § 175, 15 U.S.C. § 1-3, and 15 U.S.C. § 8.
Perpetrators’ making natural pathogens more harmful to mankind by manipulating the Spike-Protein and other receptor targets, by accessing and manipulating the Chinese genomic data an “invention” claim by a U.S. entity illegally violates 35 U.S.C §101, 103.
In violation of 15 U.S.C. § 19, Dr. Fauci’s board position nexus – with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation a competitor in vaccine manufacturing commits interlocking directorate anti-trust crime(s).
Together with CDC-NIAID-WHO, academic and commercial parties Johnson & Johnson; Sanofi and their several coronavirus patent-holding biotech companies; Moderna; Pfizer; Merck; BioNTech; AstraZeneca; Janssen; Ridgeback; Gilead (Dr. Baric’s alter ego); Sherlock Biosciences; and others, a cabal-powerful-group of interests constituted what are “interlocking directorates” under U.S. anti-trust laws.
The federal government violated 35 U.S.C. § 200-206 by failing to disclose federal government interest(s). Mass arrests must occur!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
