To the Attention of Sierra County’s Commissioners and Sheriff,American Veterans in war have been poisoned with Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, Nano Boring Fibers, Toxic Experimental Vaccines, Depleted Uranium, and Chem trails (search online).
From circa 1997 to the present I’ve reported and ardently requested our county government to outlaw, forbid and end Holloman Air Force Base (AFB) conducting geo-engineering and human experimentation within our county airspace.
We’ve been poisoned and dosed for 23 years (1997-2020) with ‘Stratospheric Aerosol Injections containing–Toxic Heavy Metals, Biologics,Respiratory Corkscrew Boring Nano-Plastics, Nano Boring Fibers’ a.k.a. Chem trails sprayed in our airspace by Holloman (AFB) Pilots and contractors.
The Military, DOD, DOE, and the Pentagon have dishonored AmericanVeterans and dishonored and assaulted the people of Sierra County, New Mexico by spraying (via the airspace) toxic Nano-materials breathed and ingested by the people, populated within the geographical boundaries of Sierra County.
Commissioners, please send a ‘Cease and Desist Order’ to the Command at Holloman (AFB) and place on the agenda and pass the Proposed Ordinance“The Constitutional Clean Quiet Blue Sky Ordinance” at your January 28, 2020 meeting that I have sent you.
If county commissioners refuse these entities access to our airspace to defy Holloman’s unlawful orders to conduct Nuclear-Biological-Chemical-Geo-engineering and Heavy-Metals (NBCGHM) human experimentation and/or warfare and the like upon We, the People, by withholding airspace access consent, there’s nothing the entities can do but obey you!
We have no duty to accept the Military (off the AFB) in our airspace or their Environmental Impact Statement(s). They have no exclusive jurisdiction, period! Sierra County’s Sheriff and Commissioner’s duties are to protect and serve We the People; don’t be complicit with human experimentation.
From one of the people, a living breathing soul, not a dead fictional corporation; Thank you in advance, Sierra County Commissioners, for standing up for us immediately and putting an end to Holloman’s 23 years of‘ human experimentation and geo-engineering’ presence in all of Sierra County.
We the people expect our sheriff and county commissioners to protect and defend our homes, our property, our lives and our families from the acts of those that would violate our rights, even when ‘state and federal government takes up the role of criminal!’
The U.S. Provost Marshal must be contacted-notified of the NurembergCode violations of Holloman’s (AFB) Personnel and contractors. I have evidence to present to grand juries to investigate for True Bill indictments.Stand with We, the People! Exercise civilian authority to stop Holloman’s (AFB) Command.
Best regards!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
