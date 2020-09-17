So, I was wrong five weeks ago when I said that certain inalienable rights, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were in the Constitution. They are in the Declaration of Independence. Along with freedom of speech and assembly cannot be suspended. After this was pointed out, I re-read the document cause it’s been several decades and it’s not that long.
What’s not in there is that the government owes you food, shelter or a way to make a living. Also not in there is a right for protesters to riot, burn and loot. Not peaceful assembly.
No matter how you feel about how this country was unethically built and assembled. You also don’t get to dictate how, when, or if you should be arrested. Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Jacob Blake in Kenosha decided themselves that they shouldn’t be arrested and started to walk/run/take the cops taser and leave. They can hold you for up to 24 hours before they have to charge you. Up to 72 hours in some states for Class X felonies. Unless they tell you to go, don’t.
Again, as I said a couple of months ago; fleeing the scene should have an appropriate response and shooting you in the back isn’t it. How about a taser? Also, choking you out for eight minutes for passing a phony $20 or for selling cigarettes on the sidewalk is not appropriate.
The police don’t seem to realize bystanders have cell phone cameras. With 20/30 million people unemployed and college kids not in class, people have a lot of time on their hands and lots of pent up hostility that gets inflamed when the response is not appropriate.
Life ain’t fair and inequality is everywhere. So is racism and discrimination. Rioting and looting won’t help. Neither will comparing groups to the KKK and Nazi’s. Neither will law enforcement shooting people in the back. Neither is shooting police just sitting in their squad cars! Neither will vandalizing campaign signs or right-wing conspiracy theories. Wear a mask because you’re concerned about your own health and don’t worry that the other guy doesn’t think the science is real.
Let’s have more golden rule: Do onto others as you would have them do onto you. Way less of the darker corollary of “screw them before they screw you.” Just saying!
s/S.M. Zeschke
(Over 350 words paid)
