Yesterday’s conspiracy theory is today's fact. And so it is with the last Presidential election, a major polarizing controversial topic – in fact, Mayorkas, head of the Dept. of Homeland Security has ruled that anyone who believes the election was stolen or who challenges Fauci's ever-changing narrative – is an extremist.
This is not the America I grew up in and served in Vietnam to protect, nor the country my father spent his life in the Navy to serve. I believe in free speech, and the 2nd amendment to protect it. But let's us put our self-righteous indignation and beliefs aside for a moment and look at the numbers (data) of the voters in NM and come to our own conclusions.
Recently, I downloaded and watched a YouTube video that was gone (censored) within hours, produced by a NM group who looked at the election numbers in NM and Sierra County, and came out with some interesting facts. Watch it on Rumble and come to your own understanding/conclusions. [https://rumble.com/vp32rc-election-corruption-erin-clements.html]
If you feel as I do, that there are enough questions raised to request an audit of our county from our county commissioners, contact them or the county clerk and tell them. If you had any discrepancies with your vote from any of the last elections, talk to and file it with the sheriff.
Having read the report when it first came out, the data verified my belief in the fraudulent Presidential election. It was not until I watched this video and had it explained, that I fully accepted the proof.
How can we live in a democracy and follow the rules of our elected officials, if we cannot trust the fairness of the elections? How can we believe that those who would steal an election would have the interests of the people they serve as their intent? Gas prices, inflation, censorship, food scarcity, and the growing surveillance state are examples.
This is our last best chance to save what freedoms we have left that we grew up with. It can only be done by us, 'We the People', no one is going to save us!
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
