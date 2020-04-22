Couple things about my previous letters. Another reason drawing a paycheck from the ‘man’ is better than a small business or sole proprietorship is unemployment compensation.
All these shops downtown, spas, hot springs, and motel owners get no unemployment. Places like Zia Gallery got no money coming in and no unemployment. The first federal 330 billion federal small business funds were gone in a heartbeat. A bunch went to places like Shake Shack and Ruth Chris Steakhouse, not small businesses. Hello Copper Flat Mine. Country needs jobs with paychecks.
Second: hate to beat a dead horse but May oil futures is $11/barrel. Betting the hole in the state budget is now 2 billion. Get ready for claw backs from the state.
Deficit spending and debt loads are over 40% of assets, whether personal or government is suicide. I don’t have kids. But if you do, who do you think is going to pay for all that debt? Your children and grandkids, under even more taxes.
There are four problems with the healthcare system. The cost of the providers, cost of the drugs, cost of the lawsuits driving up malpractice insurance, and the cost of health insurance. Four big lobbies, and juries handing out 30-million-dollar settlements. Settlements shouldn’t be big enough to create generational wealth for people’s kids and grandchildren. There needs to be tort reform and caps on putative judgments on malpractice suits nationwide. Whether you’re suing the doctor or the hospital, the lawsuits are covered by insurance companies who just raise everyone’s rates. Sticking it to the ‘man’, or corporate, just sticks it to everyone. 5-million cap period. Lawyer’s fees cap at 25%.
Next, my knee replacement in Las Cruces was $99,000, just for the hospital. Not including surgeon, anesthesiologist, etc. Part of reason it’s so high is cost of lawsuits, plus they charge what they want because they can and it’s hard to shop around. My insurance company made them settle for $17,000. Providers charge like that to make up for people who can’t or won’t pay. Rates should be regulated statewide based on state cost of living. Same in Gallup, Alb., or Las Cruces.
Next, cost of drugs. In 1965, when Medicare was created, pharma lobbyists included a provision that Medicare couldn’t negotiate prices, and federal gov’t couldn’t regulate drug costs like they do in Canada, Europe, Mexico and the rest of the developed world. The VA, Medicare, your medical insurance company all should pay what Canada pays, Period! Prices should be federally regulated.
With tart reform and judgement caps, medical costs regulated at state level and drug costs capped at federal level, medical insurance premiums would be way less, also VA costs and Medicare costs. Maybe Medicare won’t run out of money in 2030.
Also insurance companies, pharmaceuticals companies and for-profit hospitals shouldn’t be allowed to pay stock dividends because they cause higher insurance premiums. We shouldn’t pay more so shareholders get income. The stock should rise or fall on its own merits.
You want Medicare for all? Bring cost and lobbies to heel, then bring more people in. Just sayin.
s/Steve Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
