In the upcoming election, New Mexico voters will be choosing whether to retain the current 5-member Public Regulation Commission (PRC) that is elected by and therefore accountable directly to us, or, to enact constitutional amendment No. 1 on the ballot which would turn the PRC into a 3-member body, appointed by the Governor of NM from a pool selected by a legislative nominating committee.
Here are two examples of how a governor appointment approach to industry oversight has recently failed here in NM:
1) In 2019, the NM government passed the Produced Water Act, which allows for radioactive and chemical laden “produced water” (fracking wastewater), to be used outside of the industry, potentially even upon on agricultural lands. Usage outside of the industry will be regulated by the New Mexico Environment Dept. (NMED). (The bill was sponsored by Brian Egolf and Nathan Small on behalf of Marathon Oil, the author of the law.)
Disposal and reuse within the oil and gas industry is to be regulated by the Oil Conservation Division (OCD), a three-member Commission. The Governor appoints one commissioner, the Governor appoints the head of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, who in turn appoints one commissioner, and the head of the New Mexico State land Office appoints one Commissioner to the OCD.
Recently, while enacting rules on toxic carcinogenic wastewater, the commissioner who was appointed by the state land office recused herself; she expressed concern regarding inadequate public engagement before the “produced water” rule was promulgated. This left the decision to just two members, the commissioner appointed by our governor and a petroleum engineer, appointed by an appointee of our governor.
After meeting on break with Marathon Oil personnel, the commissioners adopted a rule that fails to fulfill the commission’s mandate, to “protect public health, environment and fresh water sources.”
Despite OCD’s duty to protect human health and the environment, the rule allows oil and gas wastewater to spill, discharge, and contaminate our land; it will cause injury to New Mexicans, now and in future generations. OCD’s General Counsel admitted that produced water accounted for more than 50 billion gallons in 2019, and that the rule to regulate these vast quantities is gray, just “less gray” than before.
2) NMED’s Governor-appointed personnel have Failed in their methane rule: according to the Environmental Defense Fund, their proposed rule would leave 95% of wells unregulated! Due to emissions, NM’s two largest fracking areas have received an “F” from the American Lung Association. 58,063 vulnerable people live within one mile of these wells. Methane standards are overdue.
Lesson learned: Having commissioners appointed insulates them from public scrutiny and accountability. Let’s have public representative PRC commissioners decide on gas and electric utility rate cases, not government appointed insiders. Arizona’s Utility Division of its Corporation Commission is a good example of how easily corruption can permeate a 3-member appointed regulatory commission.
Additionally, in 2019 our state government passed a law, the Energy Transition Act, which commendably sets New Mexico on a path to 100% renewable energy; unfortunately, the same law unnecessarily stripped the PRC of its ability to look out for ratepayers on many expenses. The legislation is the Only Law In The Nation that allows a utility to charge ratepayers, with immunity from commission oversight, even if the expense has been deemed imprudent by the regulatory agency! Now the same legislators and governor are asking us to allow them to appoint the regulators themselves.
Let’s keep our democracy as direct as possible and in this upcoming election, vote NO on Constitutional amendment No. 1., so that we can continue to appoint our own PRC commissioners.
Tom Manning is the Director for Citizens for Fair Rates and the Environment (An association of residential ratepayers of PNM)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.