Quarantine = isolating the sick. Tyranny = isolating the healthy. I believe we are missing courage; we are missing hope. Don’t let fear ruin your life; don’t give up, and especially don’t give in to propaganda and politics.
Most of the officials in charge when this virus started operated on a worst-case scenario. But as more science and data come in, it’s obvious that a lot of politicians are ignoring it – to the detriment of our society.
We need to move on and get back to living. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t what was once thought. But it seems some politicians don’t care; they like the power and control it offers.
Remember back in March: “15 days to slow the spread”? We are many months now into an unprecedented lockdown. Why are small businesses, the biggest driver of our economy, being devastated while big corporations such as Home Depot and Walmart remain open and thriving? Why are millions of people still out of work? Why are our children being denied an education – all to protect union teachers trying to make national policy decisions by refusing to work until all police departments have been defunded? How does any of this make sense?
This has become nothing more than a media and politically fabricated crisis, with the ultimate goals of undermining faith in the Trump administration, creating fear, and intimidating people who question big government decisions and the so-called “experts.”
The number of positive cases, not the number of deaths, is driving media hysteria. Deaths have been going down significantly, but positive tests are going up. Why? Because the United States has performed well over 75-million tests. But, we’re told; the tests are “too sensitive to accurately predict symptoms and spread”. According to a recent New York Times article, possibly 90 percent of people testing positive are not infectious, making testing questionable.
Media misinformation is creating panic and social pressure, thus keeping these stupid cloth diapers on our faces. Besides, mask effectiveness is speculative. The “experts” at the very beginning told us that, remember? They said with a virus of this nature, any mask would have limited ability to stop a 125-nanometer virus. And they also increase our CO2 intake and isolate us from one another. Numerous studies that have been conducted prior to the latest recommendations have shown that simple cloth masks have a very limited ability to stop a virus.
The negative consequences of wearing masks are well known, and were the reason the CDC didn’t initially recommend people wear them. Only after media pressure, and government efforts to show they were “doing something,” did “mask-shaming” become popular. By the way, if you’ll recall, the real shaming didn’t come along until after what the government told us was “the peak” of the virus nearly three months ago.
Hospitalizations are down and treatments are working for many. Every study shows the virus is significantly more widespread than originally thought – therefore, far less deadly.
I hate math, but decided in order to make this a proper analysis I would have to investigate the details a bit. As of the latest numbers from the CDC and WHO, COVID-19 has about 0.055 percent mortality relative to the U.S. population, with some minor rise expected by the end of the year due to symptoms brought on by the annual flu.
An estimated 0.05 percent of the U.S. population died of the Hong Kong Flu in the late 1960s, about the same as a previous major flu outbreak in the 1950s. In contrast, the median age of death for COVID- 19 is over 80 years; life expectancy in the United States is 78. Ninety-four percent of deaths were people with “significant” additional health concerns, mostly for those over 60.
The CDC has concluded that fewer than 10,000 actual deaths were reported as COVID-19, with no additional health issues. Unfortunately, politicians and the media are ignoring this glaring fact.
To say it plainly, so people like myself can understand, if you’re under 50 you’re more likely to die in a car crash driving to work than from COVID-19. If you are under 18, you’re more likely to die from choking on a hot dog or, God forbid, suicide, than from COVID-19. But the majority of our schools are closed? Our most vulnerable families are isolated at home, with limited (if any) internet, no support, or with parents who are losing their jobs.
According to CDC statistics, domestic abuse is increasing and suicide is up, especially among our young. One in four 18- to 24-year-olds surveyed has seriously considered the ultimate escape from isolation, fear and pain. With these facts, how can local leaders allow the shutdowns to continue?
Panic is rampant. Hate is exploding on our streets, and according to FBI statistics, especially in states and cities governed by progressive politicians who seem to be using this crisis to hold on to power. Most conservative-led states are already open and have far fewer problems with rioters and vandals.
So why are we still locked down? Simple, it’s politics. Some governors like the power. They enjoy being able to dictate to “the people” how they may live their lives. They are keeping the healthy under tyranny and allowing hate to flourish in the streets.
Finally, my point: The media, political opportunists, and unelected health officials are creating unbelievable economic harm and an intolerable life in America over the questionable argument of more positive cases. This must be stopped. Politicians and administrators must be held accountable. This nonsense won’t end until enough people stand up and tell those who are using this crisis as a political weapon: Enough!
For those at risk or feel they might be, it’s wise to take personal responsibility as you would with any disease. Be smart, don’t wait for a vaccine – we’re told it probably won’t work for everyone anyway, as no vaccine has ever completely eradicated a coronavirus; they mutate. But shutting down healthy people’s lives makes no rational sense. Life is full of risks; there are no guarantees. We must live our lives!
This entire episode is chock-full of ignorance, deceit and propaganda, and it’s dividing America. We must have courage over fear; hope over hate. And let’s elect leaders who support freedom over oppression.
