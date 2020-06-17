Growing up in rural New Mexico, “constant sun” and “New Mexico” were two things I viewed as synonymous, but I never once thought about the power our sunshine could bring to our state in the form of solar energy.
Almost 10 years ago, Governor Richardson implemented a plan to bring more renewable energy into the state. Recently, Governor Grisham signed an executive order stating that by 2045 New Mexico will use 100% renewable energy. Both of these moves were groundbreaking steps in the right direction, but now our communities and our decision makers are tasked with a tough question – how do we get there?
There have been plans for years now to develop renewable energy, and we have projects in motion. The Socorro County Commission just gave some approvals to a 100% renewable energy transmission line, SunZia, to be developed in the county. The energy gathered from wind and solar projects would be distributed throughout the southern portion of New Mexico and Arizona with the help of this line.
This line would additionally bring jobs to the southern part of New Mexico, positively impacting multiple local economies. Places from Socorro to Grant County would be prime locations for development. Southern New Mexico needs this more than ever, and could make our state a leader in renewable energy and boost an economy that has been dismantled by a pandemic.
We have a chance to make an impact that would not only grow our economy, but bring equitable energy into rural communities.
s/Danielle Garcia
