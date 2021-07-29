I suggest that as of January 1, 2022, Sierra County declares that it is unlawful for any business, clinic, service, etc. to use plastic bags for their client’s materials.
Let's make plastic bags illegal in Sierra County.
s/Deborah Martin
T-or-C, NM
I suggest that as of January 1, 2022, Sierra County declares that it is unlawful for any business, clinic, service, etc. to use plastic bags for their client’s materials.
Let's make plastic bags illegal in Sierra County.
s/Deborah Martin
T-or-C, NM
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM
Sunset: 08:10:04 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:20:47 AM
Sunset: 08:09:18 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 13mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:21:28 AM
Sunset: 08:08:30 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:22:10 AM
Sunset: 08:07:41 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:22:51 AM
Sunset: 08:06:51 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM
Sunset: 08:06 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:24:15 AM
Sunset: 08:05:07 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.