Last week, our city commission voted to table the proposed adoption of the Turtleback Trails Network Concept Plan. I am a member of the committee that drafted and submitted the plan and thought I should provide an update.
The genesis of the planning effort was an act of city commission resolution No. 46 18/19 in June 2019. The commission voted unanimously to apply for a technical assistance grant from the National Park Service to create a "comprehensive, collaborative trail/footbridge plan."
The resolution states, in part, "the City of Truth or Consequences supports recreational trails and its potential for economic development and health benefits for its citizens... both the City of Truth or Consequences and the Village of Williamsburg have a shared interest in the development of footbridges that would connect to the Rio Grande Trail Corridor system... this trail system will provide excellent potential for economic development..."
Planning began immediately, and the steering committee and its working groups had dozens of meetings over the past four years. Members included elected officials, city staff, law enforcement officers, federal agency representatives, economic development and tourism representatives, and interested citizens like me.
We reviewed how such a plan would align with existing planning documents, including the New Mexico State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, the Sierra County Comprehensive Plan, the Rio Grande Trail Master Plan, and the Middle Rio Grande Economic Development Plan. Each document provided substantial support for the economic development, public health, and quality of life improvements associated with outdoor recreation infrastructure improvements, and we included excerpts in the plan.
We prioritized public outreach. We worked with city staff to install feedback-gathering chalkboards in Rotary Park and in Williamsburg. We collected feedback at the 2020 health fair, in front of El Faro, at Fiesta, at the brewery, in city and county offices, and at the farmers’ market. We produced a brochure and distributed 1000 copies to area businesses and government offices. We met several times with an individual who owns much of the land directly across the river. We hosted a public workshop at Rotary Park. And we provided formal presentations to and collected feedback from every local government body, emergency services, the school board, Rotary Club, Tourism Board, Arts Council, and the Chamber.
When the Riverfront Feasibility Study – an unrelated but relevant city effort – was released, we integrated the feedback collected by that project as well, including the results of surveys sent out with city utility bills. Here are two of the questions and how the community answered them:
"Do you believe a vehicular bridge crossing to the south side of the Rio Grande is important?"
•YES-47% •NO-53%
"Do you believe a pedestrian bridge crossing to the south side of the Rio Grande is important?"
•YES-76% •NO-24%
Vehicular crossings are not prioritized in the plan, though the city, county, and real estate development interests will likely pursue such crossings in the future. Nothing in the plan would interfere with those efforts.
The result of our outreach and research was a vision statement, "To make our community healthier and wealthier," and a planning document with proposals for improvements, including:
•Water recreation improvements to improve access and safety
•Bridges at Rotary Park and in Williamsburg, with a riverside trail connecting them
•Formal designation of a multi-use trail network in the hills southwest of Turtleback Mountain.
The improvements in the plan would require coordination with the federal agencies that oversee the river and nearby public lands, and so we met repeatedly with those officials to develop a roadmap for implementation, which is included in the plan. Those agencies have submitted endorsements of the plan to the city.
The improvements in the plan would require expenditure of public funds, which is why we included an appendix of outdoor recreation grant funding opportunities, a category that has grown significantly in recent years.
The improvements in the plan would have safety and law enforcement implications, which is why we consulted with the police, fire, sheriff, and emergency response officials. Their recommendations are integrated in the plan.
Although the city commission voted to table the plan last week, I'm still hopeful that some or all of the improvements will eventually be implemented. This is not an "all or nothing" plan – with leadership, projects can be prioritized, planned, funded and built one at a time.
In the end, the plan presents a path for our community to commit more deeply to our abundant outdoor recreation resources and realize the potential health and economic benefits they represent. Whether we move forward on it is an open question.
If you live here and this vision appeals to you, please share your thoughts with the city.
You can review the latest draft of the Turtleback Trails Network Concept Plan at www.DiscoverTorC.com
